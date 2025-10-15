Insider Points Out Troubling Numbers After Brewers Game 2 Loss
The Milwaukee Brewers are in trouble after losing the first two games of the National League Championship Series at home to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
They ran into a buzzsaw in the first two games, being shut out for eight innings by Blake Snell in the opener and only scoring one run in Game 2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a complete game to give Los Angeles command of the series.
The offense has been the main culprit of Milwaukee's struggles thus far and needs to be fixed if they want to get back into the series as it shifts to Dodger Stadium.
Insider Reveals Just How Much Trouble Brewers Are In After Game 2 Loss
Things are certainly not looking up for the Brewers after falling behind 2-0. On X, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com revealed some very troubling numbers which explain why the Brewers are where they are at the moment.
"Through the first 18 innings of the NLCS, Brewers hitters have
5 hits
2 runs
4 PAs with RISP (all in the 9th of G1)
They are in deep, deep trouble, down 0-2 in the series as we head to L.A," McCalvy posted.
The Brewers offense has gone cold at the worst possible time. While the Dodgers deserve plenty of credit for the way they have pitched in the first two games, the Brewers have really struggled at the plate.
One key moment that stands out is Brice Turang ultimately getting out of the way of a pitch that if it had hit him would have scored the tying run in the ninth inning of Game 1. The series could be tied at a game apiece as the series shifts to Los Angeles.
However, that alone doesn't explain why the Brewers have struggled so badly at the plate so far. Things aren't about to get any easier for the Crew either.
In Game 3 on Thursday, they will face Tyler Glasnow. In Game 4 on Friday, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound. Milwaukee hasn't announced their starters for the next two games, but now is the time where it especially hurts for them to not have Brandon Woodruff active for this series.
At this point, it will take a miracle for Milwaukee to win the NLCS and reach their first World Series since 1982. Their dream season may come crashing down in the next few days.
