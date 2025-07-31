Brewers Insider Reveals Milwaukee's Last-Minute Goals At Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have already been one of the big winners of the trade cycle this year, but there's still more work to do before the clock runs out.
At 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, trades will cease for the rest of the season. The Brewers have the best record in baseball at the time of publication, but that doesn't mean they have a perfect roster by nay means.
But what can the Brewers realistically still acquire, and what are they looking to do? A Milwaukee insider attempted to answer that question.
On Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com projected that a power bat and relief pitching help would be the two biggest targets for general manager Matt Arnold to address before the impending deadline.
"GM Matt Arnold already made impactful in-season trades for starter Quinn Priester from the Red Sox in April, first baseman Andrew Vaughn as a winning lottery ticket from the White Sox in June and catcher Danny Jansen from the Rays on Monday, but he remains open to adding power to a lineup with little of it -- if such a deal can be made without costing a top prospect -- and he would like to fortify a hard-worked bullpen," wrote McCalvy.
"Lefty Jared Koenig scuffled against the Cubs on Wednesday while making his 51st appearance, matching Abner Uribe’s team lead. Only four pitchers in the Majors had appeared more as of 24 hours prior to the Deadline."
Former Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was an often-discussed fit for the Brewers, but he was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles is another power bat on the market, nad one never knows what surprises the Brewers might have in store.
Maybe Milwaukee won't steal all the headlines on deadline day, but they can still make an impactful move or two that helps them get over the hump in the postseason.
