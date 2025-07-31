Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Insider Reveals Milwaukee's Last-Minute Goals At Trade Deadline

It always comes down to the last day...

Jackson Roberts

Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. - Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. - Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers have already been one of the big winners of the trade cycle this year, but there's still more work to do before the clock runs out.

At 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, trades will cease for the rest of the season. The Brewers have the best record in baseball at the time of publication, but that doesn't mean they have a perfect roster by nay means.

But what can the Brewers realistically still acquire, and what are they looking to do? A Milwaukee insider attempted to answer that question.

On Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com projected that a power bat and relief pitching help would be the two biggest targets for general manager Matt Arnold to address before the impending deadline.

"GM Matt Arnold already made impactful in-season trades for starter Quinn Priester from the Red Sox in April, first baseman Andrew Vaughn as a winning lottery ticket from the White Sox in June and catcher Danny Jansen from the Rays on Monday, but he remains open to adding power to a lineup with little of it -- if such a deal can be made without costing a top prospect -- and he would like to fortify a hard-worked bullpen," wrote McCalvy.

"Lefty Jared Koenig scuffled against the Cubs on Wednesday while making his 51st appearance, matching Abner Uribe’s team lead. Only four pitchers in the Majors had appeared more as of 24 hours prior to the Deadline."

Former Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was an often-discussed fit for the Brewers, but he was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles is another power bat on the market, nad one never knows what surprises the Brewers might have in store.

Maybe Milwaukee won't steal all the headlines on deadline day, but they can still make an impactful move or two that helps them get over the hump in the postseason.

More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Make Last-Minute Impact Trade With Marlins

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed