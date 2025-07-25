Brewers Insiders Project 3-Player Package To Trade For Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez
If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to swing big at the trade deadline, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez is the obvious choice.
Suárez might not be the perfect fit some might think, because rookie Caleb Durbin is excelling at third base in Milwaukee. But the 34-year-old also has 36 home runs, second-most in the National League, and nearly double the amount of anyone on the Brewers.
But although Suárez is a free agent after the season, the cost to acquire him will undoubtedly be high. He's the top available bat, and a surprising number of other teams, like the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs, also have conceivable needs at third base.
So with that said, what might it take in a specific package for the Brewers to grab Suárez? Two Milwaukee insiders attempted to answer that question on Thursday.
JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel proposed a mock trade for colleague for Curt Hogg to weigh in: right-handed pitchers Logan Henderson and Brett Wichrowski and infielder Josh Adamczewski to Arizona for Suárez.
"Emotion alone makes me want to give this deal an emphatic yes," wrote Hogg. "But emotion isn't necessarily the best driver when it comes to the trade deadline. Henderson figures to be a No. 3-type starter or so for the next six years, the exact type of player that is central to how this machine operates year after year.
"But isn't part of the purpose of stockpiling a surplus of pictures to deal from that depth in order to bolster holes on your roster right now?"
Ultimately, Hogg believed the Brewers should accept this trade if offered, and that's a big risk. But for a franchise that's never won a World Series, it might also be a necessary risk.
And because we don't know what other offers are out there, it remains a possibility that a package that big isn't fully necessary.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Bring $70 Million Third Baseman To Milwaukee