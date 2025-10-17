Brewers' Jackson Chourio Exits Game 3 With Apparent Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have much wiggle room left in the 2025 Major League Baseball season and got dealt a tough blow on Thursday night.
Milwaukee took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series and lost outfielder Jackson Chourio in the seventh inning to an apparent leg injury. ESPN's Jeff Passan shared quickly that Chourio has been replaced by Blake Perkins and that Chourio was grabbing his hamstring.
"Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is hobbling off the field mid at-bat. He fouled off a Blake Treinen pitch, immediately grabbed at his right hamstring -- which he hurt during Game 1 of the division series -- and is now out of the game, replaced by Blake Perkins in the seventh," Passan said.
Major League Baseball shared a clip on social media of when the apparent injury occurred.
Chourio was 0-4 with a strikeout before exiting the contest against Los Angeles. As of writing, the game is still ongoing with the Dodgers leading 3-1. The reigning World Series champions entered the Game 3 matchup leading the series, 2-0.
Losing Chourio is tough, but this isn't the first the Milwaukee has been missing him this season. Milwaukee won 14 straight games from August 1st through August 16th. Chourio didn't play a single game as the Brewers set the new winning streak franchise record due to injury. Chourio has been a consistent piece for the Brewers offensively so far throughout the postseason, but fans shouldn't give up hope yet.
It has been said over and over again -- and it's true -- that this team has dealt with adversity all year to this point. Losing Chourio with the team already looking at a two-game deficit with a chance to go down three games to zero isn't great. But, this Brewers team has found ways to shock the fanbase all year. As more information is shared, it will be provided right here. But, don't give up hope yet, Brewers fans.
