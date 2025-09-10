Brewers' Jackson Chourio Joins Historic List With Mike Trout, Bryce Harper
The Milwaukee Brewers have a potential superstar to build around for the future.
Milwaukee's roster is full of young guys, but the production that outfielder Jackson Chourio has been able to rack up over the last two years is just unheard of. He's just 21 years old. Last year as a rookie, he slashed .275/.327/.464 with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, four triples, and 80 runs scored in 148 games played.
He entered play on Wednesday sporting a .279/.316/.483 slash line in 115 games played with 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 33 doubles, four triples, and 78 runs scored. He added to that total in a big way on Wednesday afternoon. He blasted his 20th home run of the season in the first inning against the Texas Rangers whole also adding his 72 RBI.
What can't this kid do?
The Brewers' official X account posted on social media after Chourio launched his 20th homer of the season that he joined a historic list with it. The Brewers shared that Chourio joined Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Juan Soto now with the New York Mets, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, Bryce Harper now with the Philadelphia Phillies, Mike Trout, and Giancarlo Stanton now with the New York Yankees as the most recent players with multiple 20-plus homer seasons before turning 22 years old.
"Joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto, Carlos Correa, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, and Giancarlo Stanton as most recent players with multiple 20-plus home run seasons before age 22," the Brewers announced.
What Chourio has been able to do with the Brewers so far in his young career isn't just good, it's historic. The Brewers clearly knew they had something special in him, which is why they handed him a eight-year, $82 million deal last year. The deal already looks like a steal. As long as he can stay healthy, he'll find his way on plenty more lists during his time in Milwaukee.
