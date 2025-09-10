Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Predicted To Join Exclusive Club
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball and that could lead to some shiny, new hardware when the season comes to a close.
Milwaukee will try to win its first World Series this title this fall. That, obviously, is completely up in the air. While that is the case, it seems like there is at least a somewhat near-guarantee for a trophy in town. Brewers manager Pat Murphy is the reigning National League Manager of the Year and arguably has done an even better job this year.
Because of this, ESPN's Bradford Doolittle predicted that the NL Manager of the Year Award will belong to Murphy for a second straight year when the season wraps up.
The Brewers have a shot at some hardware
"Sizing up the race: Murphy is going to win his second straight NL Manager of the Year Award," Doolittle said. "Everything works in his favor. The Brewers have thumped their preseason projections and are likely to enter the playoffs as the top overall seed. They are 26-17 in one-run games. They have all those rookies. And they play a team-oriented style built on contributions from a number of unsung role players. Among the others, Counsell is most likely to finish second. McCullough has a tiny edge by EARL, but the Marlins' recent pitching collapse has his trajectory arrow pointed downward.
"How it can flip: The only way for this outlook to change is a Brewers collapse paired with an epic Cubs finish that allows Chicago to overcome its huge NL Central deficit and win the division. Otherwise, Murphy will once again outshine the guy he coached at Notre Dame and with whom he later worked as the bench coach in Milwaukee. Prediction: A Murph runaway."
This is a pretty safe prediction and shows how the perception around Milwaukee has completely shifted. There was a time early on in which some wondered if the Brewers' dominance in the National League Central was over and if this season was the beginning of the Chicago Cubs' reign. Clearly, that isn't the case.
Right now, there are just two managers to win consecutive Manager of the Year awards. Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays did it in 2020 and 2021. Bobby Cox of the Atlanta Braves was the first in 2004 and 2005. History could be on the way for Murphy.
