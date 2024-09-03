Brewers' Jackson Chourio Not Waiving White Flag On NL Rookie Of The Year Race
The Milwaukee Brewers' success this season can be partially attributed to rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio, who isn't ready to give up on winning the National League Rookie of the Year race.
Although MLB.com's Brian Murphy and Jason Foster have San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill and Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes ahead of Chourio in the latest poll for NL ROY, the 20-year-old has been making it difficult on voters with his performance as of late.
In August, Chourio hit .321 with a .926 OPS amid a monstrous rookie season where he is
hitting .278 with 42 extra-base hits including 18 home runs, 67 RBIs and a .789 OPS (115 OPS+) in 124 games this season.
The 20-year-old is essentially reminding everyone that the NL ROY voting isn't over just yet, and if he can continue to play at his recent pace it's possible he could jump up the projections and beat out Skenes and Merrill.
The Brewers won Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3, powered by the bats of Chourio, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and shortstop Willy Adames all coming together to hit home runs. Chourio's blast was a 420-foot grand slam in the sixth inning.
What's even more impressive than his grand slam on Monday, is that MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that right-hander Frankie Montas claims Chourio called his shot before the bases were even loaded.
Psychic abilities aren't factored in towards ROY voting, however, it's impressive that Chourio was able to predict his sixth-inning slam -- further adding to the elite season that the rookie has had thus far.
