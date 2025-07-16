Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Dishes On Historic All-Star Game Appearance

It was a heck of a night to be The Miz.

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the eighth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the eighth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Perhaps not everyone wanted him there, but Jacob Misiorowski showed up to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and put on a show.

Misiorowski's inclusion in the game after only five appearances in the majors sparked plenty of controversy at the end of last week. But the fact was that the National League needed extra pitchers, and they could have hardly done better than the Milwaukee Brewers' fireballing rookie in terms of effectiveness.

The 23-year-old pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the NL, allowing just a single baserunner. He also threw nine pitches over 100 miles per hour, the second-most of any All-Star Game pitcher in the pitch-tracking era behind Aroldis Chapman in 2015.

After the NL prevailed in a first-of-its-kind home run derby swing-off, Misiorowski was candid about his emotions on the mound.

“I just thought it'd be a game,” said Misiorowski, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “But it was a lot more than just a game, and it was a lot of fun."

"Was I nervous? Of course,” he continued. “Every time I go out there to face a live hitter, I'm always nervous. … There's always the little nerves at the bottom of your stomach that [are] like, 'Holy cow. Like, I'm actually doing this.'"

It's remarkable that Misiorowski has already arrived at moments like Tuesday night only a month after his major league debut. But that's the kind of player he is. He's box office stuff, and the league is better off having seen him pitch in the Midsummer Classic.

Now, Misiorowski can prove how deserving he really was of his All-Star selection by dominating in the second half of the season and helping the Brewers overtake the Chicago Cubs at the top of the NL Central.

