Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Has 5-Word Response On Elimination Game
The Milwaukee Brewers suddenly have their backs against the wall.
It wasn't long ago that the Brewers were heading into Chicago needing just one win to finish the National League Division Series and send their division rivals home. Instead, the Chicago Cubs struck back, and by beating ace Freddy Peralta in Game 4, they may have swung the series in their favor.
Now, as the Brewers head home for a do-or-die Game 5, the rest of the pitching staff is ready to pick up Peralta's slack.
Jacob Misiorowski ready to go for Game 5 vs. Cubs
“You think about everything this time of year,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “You just want to win. With our starting pitching the way it is right now -- we're limping in with the starting pitching. It hasn't been our strong point.
And fortunately for the Brewers, Misiorowski seems to be foaming at the mouth to get his opportunity to face elimination.
“It’s going to be fun,” Misiorowski said on Thursday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “It’s always fun, whenever I pitch. I’ll be ready to go.”
Misiorowski was electrifying in Game 2, throwing 31 of his 57 pitches over 100 mph and reaching a maximum velocity of 104.2. Whether it's for one inning or five, the Brewers will need his firepower to slow down a Cubs lineup that seemed to hit its stride at home.
Meanwhile, Brewers manager Pat Murphy essentially said every pitcher on the roster (sans Peralta) could be called upon.
“You think about everything this time of year,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “You just want to win. With our starting pitching the way it is right now -- we're limping in with the starting pitching. It hasn't been our strong point.
“But we're playing to win it all. We're all in to win it all. In order to have Freddy for sure for two times in the next series, it was imperative -- best available pitcher, let's go.”
"The Miz" will be ready. But so will the Cubs, and in an elimination game, anything can happen.
More MLB: Brewers' Pat Murphy Makes Candid Wrigley Field Admission After Game 4 Loss