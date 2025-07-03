Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Makes History With 1st MLB Award
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably have the most exciting rookie pitcher in baseball right now.
Jacob Misiorowski has taken the league by storm since making his big league debut on June 12th. Misiorowski went five innings in his big league debut and didn't allow a hit against the St. Louis Cardinals. He followed that up with six more no-hit innings in his second start against the Minnesota Twins before giving up his first base knock of his career.
Misiorowski has dazzled the baseball world with his blistering fastball that consistently tops 100 miles per hour. He's been great and now has earned his first career award at the big league level. MLB announced the American League and National League rookies of the month on Thursday and Misiorowski got the nod for the National League.
Misiorowski made three starts throughout the month of June. Over that span, he logged a 1.13 ERA and 19-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 innings pitched. His first start in July didn't go as well as the first three. On Wednesday, Misiorowski went 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets and allowed five earned runs and two home runs.
Although that is the case, the Brewers clearly have one of the most exciting, young hurlers in the game. He even has a win over Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes under his belt already. Plus, Brewers senior director of media relations Mike Vassallo shared that Misiorowski is just the second Brewers rookie pitcher to get Rookie of the Month honors.
All in all, it was a great month for Misiorowski to kick off his MLB career and he's being rewarded for it.
