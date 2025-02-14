Brewers Land 6-Year Veteran In Last-Second Big League Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers have been pretty busy recently.
Milwaukee has kicked off Spring Training action but still was looking for ways to add to the organization just before the action fully kicked off. The Brewers were looking to add some more depth and signed six-year veteran Tyler Alexander on Wednesday according to the team and shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Brewers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed left-hander Tyler Alexander to a one-year, major league contract," Adams said. "He’s a client of SSG Baseball. Fellow southpaw Robert Gasser, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, has been placed on the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster.
"Alexander will earn a guaranteed $1MM on the contract, MLBTR has learned. He can earn an additional $1MM worth of incentives based on innings pitched. That breakdown is as follows: $50K for 40 innings, $100K for 60 innings, $125K for 80 innings, $150K for 90 innings, $175K for 100 innings, and $200K for both 110 and 120 innings."
Alexander was selected in the second round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He made his big league debut in 2019 and spent the first five years of his career with the club. Alexander spent the 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Throughout his career, he has bounced around between the bullpen and starting rotation. It's unclear what his role will be with the Brewers, but he should provide solid depth.
