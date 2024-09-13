Brewers Land Three Sluggers On Exclusive 2024 MLB Top 50 Hitters List
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't run away with the National League Central division title in 2024 because they couldn't rake.
All season long, the Brew Crew have been punishing baseballs, and it's led them to a remarkable nine-game lead atop the Central, the largest division lead in the sport. By this time next week, Milwaukee should be popping champagne in the clubhouse at American Family Field.
It never hurts to earn recognition, and on Friday, some of the Brewers were praised for their outstanding individual contributions at the plate that have enabled Milwaukee's dominance in 2024.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly included Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, catcher William Contreras, and shortstop Willy Adames on the site's Top 50 MLB Hitters list.
Chourio, the youngest player ever to reach 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season, came in 32nd, mostly because he has been crushing the ball since the All-Star break. MLB's only active player born in 2004 has a .956 OPS in the second half.
"The eight-year, $82 million deal the Brewers signed him to before his rookie season is going to go down as one of the most team-friendly deals in MLB history," Kelly said.
Contreras, the National League's starting catcher in the All-Star Game, ranked 29th. He leads all big-league catchers in doubles, runs, walks, on-base percentage, and OPS this season.
"Since the Brewers acquired Contreras in the three-team deal that also allowed the Braves to land Sean Murphy from the Athletics, he's been the best-hitting catcher in baseball," Kelly said.
Adames, the Brewers' sensational shortstop, ranked 24th on Kelly's list. With 30 home runs and 102 RBI, Adames is setting himself up to make a bare minimum of nine figures in free agency this winter.
"Adames is having a tremendous contract year for the Brewers. He's close to passing the career-high of 71 walks he worked last year, and still continues to be an elite run producer at shortstop," Kelly said.
Having good hitters is an essential piece to a championship ballclub, and the Brewers have managed to stockpile them without breaking the bank. All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich almost certainly would have made the list too if he weren't out for the season with a back injury.
Can these bombing Brewers power Milwaukee to its first-ever World Series title? That will be the question Wisconsinites ponder as the postseason rapidly approaches.
