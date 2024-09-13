Insider Links Red Sox, Dodgers to Projected $150 Million Brewers Superstar
There's a lot to like about the 2024 Milwaukee Brewers.
There's the breakout of 20-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio, who just became the youngest player ever to record a 20/20 season. There's the emergence of William Contreras as one of the very best catchers in baseball. And there's Willy Adames' ascent to the brink of superstardom.
Adames has 30 home runs, 102 RBI, and .798 OPS for Milwaukee this season while starting every single game at shortstop. He's the engine at the heart of the Brewers machine that's kept them ticking all year. But this year could also easily be his last at American Family Field.
After his monster year, Adames is set to cash in on the free-agent market. He was projected to earn a nine-figure contract in August by MLB Trade Rumors, possibly eclipsing $150 million. And one insider pointed out two potential new homes for Adames on Friday.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned both the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers as favorites to land Adames in an article focusing on Boston's lack of right-handed hitting.
"Adames, who is roughly a year and a half younger than Bregman but less accomplished, represents a viable alternative if the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t grab him first," Rosenthal said. "He is streaky offensively, but his 13 three-run homers this season tie Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the most of that kind in a single season. His 30 homers overall are one shy of his career high."
Yikes. That whole paragraph screams danger for the Brewers, even if it's out of context in an article primarily about the Red Sox's issues.
It would be one thing if Rosenthal only brought up the Red Sox as a potential bidder for Adames. Boston has been something of a bargain bin shopper in recent years. But anticipating that the Dodgers will get involved quickly does not bode well for the Brewers' chances.
Then again, perhaps the Brewers have already accepted that Adames is gone. There have been rumblings about Joey Ortiz taking over the shortstop job after his successful rookie campaign, and perhaps even moving Sal Frelick to third base.
The Brewers are used to losing their top dogs and rebuilding with the young talent they have left over at this point. It would really sting to lose not only a productive hitter, but a true clubhouse leader in Adames. Sometimes, that's just the reality a mid-market team has to confront.
