Brewers Urged To Pursue 470-Save Closer In Far-Fetched Waiver Claim

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The waiver deadline is approaching, and that will be the last opportunity Major League Baseball playoff hopefuls have to add external talent to their rosters.

By Saturday night at 11:59 p.m. ET, players must be on the organizational depth chart to be eligible for postseason play. Non-contenders can put their veterans on waivers to save a few bucks, and contenders can assume their financial obligations for the chance to load up on talent for the playoff push.

Will the Milwaukee Brewers get involved? One writer sees a player on a middling roster that he believes could make an impact, but unfortunately, it's probably one of those hypotheticals that's too good to be true.

Kenley Jansen circled as Brewers waiver target

Kenley Jansen
Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Tyler Miller of FanSided named Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen as an ideal pickup for the Brewers if he gets waived by the upcoming deadline. Jansen has 470 career saves, fourth-most all-time by an MLB closer.

"(The Angels) are eight games under .500 and 8.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. With their closer, Jansen, owed more than $1.5 million over the rest of the season, they could easily save a few pennies by placing him on waivers," Miller wrote.

"Jansen holds a 3.12 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and has converted 23 of his 24 save opportunities this season. With the recent injuries to DL Hall and Grant Anderson, Jansen could be a nice addition for the Crew, as he would give Pat Murphy another high-leverage option at the back-end of his bullpen."

There's a pretty obvious flaw in Miller's proposition, unfortunately. The Brewers have baseball's best record, as fans are probably aware, which means if Jansen were to hit waivers, they'd have priority over exactly no one in the pecking order. 28 other teams would have to pass on the Hall of Fame hopeful for Milwaukee to actually claim him.

Crazier things have happened, of course. But the only real path to the Brewers nabbing Jansen is all of the other contending general managers either falling asleep at the wheel or being too afraid to rub their current relievers the wrong way (which would be malpractice).

Still... might as well put in that waiver claim, if the Angels do cut bait with Jansen.

