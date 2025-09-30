Brewers Lineup Is Team's Biggest Concern This Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are set for the National League Division Series after winning a franchise record 97 games during the regular season, having the best record in Major League Baseball and winning their fourth NL Central title in the last five years. They'll await either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres, as those two teams face off in the Wild Card Series, which began on Tuesday afternoon.
The Brewers don't have a lot of power in their lineup, though they have found ways to score runs and wins games, doing so in creative fashion without the longball. However, the offense struggled a bit in September.
When ranking each postseason team's starting lineups, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had the Brewers at No. 9 and stated that this is their biggest concern heading into October.
Brewers Lineup A Concern For Playoffs
"The Brewers offense enters the postseason off a less-than-stellar September when it ranked 17th in OPS (.707), 28th in home runs (17) and 22nd in runs scored (103). Can they regain the magic they showed during their 14-game winning streak back in August?" Reuter wrote.
"Catcher Danny Jansen went 5-for-9 with two home runs in his final three games, and he had a 117 OPS+ in 78 plate appearances after coming over in a trade with the Rays at the deadline. A lineup with Jansen behind the plate, William Contreras at designated hitter and Christian Yelich in left field was used a handful of times this year, so it will be interesting to see if they try to ride the hot hand."
The Brewers do have plenty of good players in their lineup. From top to bottom, the starting lineup is strong. Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, WIlliam Contreras, Sal Frelick and Isaac Collins form a productive group.
But there were some struggles in September, and those will need to be overcome if the Brewers want to make a deep run into the playoffs this fall.
They have a solid bench too, so there are options at their disposal that can help them win in the playoffs. It will certainly be interesting to see how they fare against either the Cubs or Padres, whoever wins the Wild Card Series.
Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Saturday, and the Brewers will more than likely have Freddy Peralta on the mound.
