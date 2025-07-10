Brewers Linked To Angels Veteran In Trade Talks: 'Power Bat'
Will the Milwaukee Brewers bolster their outfield with additional offensive strength before July 31?
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching in three weeks, the Brewers could be considering adding some pop to their lineup. Los Angeles Angels' power hitter Taylor Ward has frequently been mentioned in connection with Milwaukee recently. In a new top-40 trade targets list released Tuesday by The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings, Ward was ranked as the No. 22 player. The Athletic identified the Brewers as one of three potential destinations for Ward.
“Seemingly an annual candidate to be moved at the deadline, Ward is a good right-handed power bat whose late-blooming career path has him under team control through 2026 despite already being 31,” The Athletic wrote.
“Ward has 25-homer power, generally crushing left-handers and holding his own against right-handers while posting an above-average OPS+ for the fifth straight season. But will the Angels finally decide to move him?”
The Athletic also mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres as fits for Ward.
Entering Thursday, Ward was slashing .227/.303/.471/.774 with 20 home runs and 61 RBI in 2025 (344 at-bats).
ESPN’s Jeff Passan turned heads this week when he said that Milwaukee was one big bat away from World Series contention.
Will Ward be that guy for the Brewers? The veteran has played his entire career with the Angels, but a change of scenery to a rising contender could be a nice next chapter.
