Brewers Linked To Ex-Braves All-Star Projected To Land $2M Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation should be good in 2025, but it still could use at least one more hurler.
Milwaukee added Frankie Montas during the 2024 season, but he turned down a mutual option for the 2025 season. The Brewers would be wise to add another starter and they easily could go bargain-hunting to find a replacement.
The Brewers don't necessarily need to shop on the high-end of the free agent starting pitching market to be good in 2025. Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and really only could use a little more depth. The Athletic's Andy McCullough put together a list of suggested free agent moves for each team and urged Milwaukee to sign former Atlanta Braves All-Star Michael Soroka.
"Michael Soroka, (right-handed pitcher)," McCullough said. "Soroka put together an excellent rookie campaign with Atlanta in 2019 before injuries derailed his career. He flopped as a starter for the White Sox last season. But after entering the bullpen in the middle of May, he became an effective, multi-inning weapon. Sounds perfect for the Brewers, one of the sport’s best utilizers of 'out getters' like Soroka."
Soroka is someone who could fill the Brewers' No. 5 starter role. His best season came with the Braves in 2019 when he logged a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. Sure, he struggled in 2024 with the Chicago White Sox, but he's just 27 years old.
Chicago moved him to the bullpen and he was effective, but he at least is worth a look as a starter. Spotrac currently is projecting Soroka to receive a one-year deal worth roughly $2 million. That is a great price. Milwaukee easily could bring him in and give him a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation. If things didn't work out, he certainly could be moved to the bullpen without much difficulty.
This is a great suggestion.
More MLB: Brewers 32-Home Run Slugger Is 'Great Fit' For Braves, Per Insider