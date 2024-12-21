Brewers Linked To Ex-Mets Fan-Favorite Projected To Get $1.7 Million
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that can be really good in 2025 without handing out any massive deals this winter.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and has a great young core that should keep it competitive in the National League Central despite losing Willy Adames and trading Devin Williams. It wouldn't hurt to add some more depth for the infield and SB Nation's Paul Dietrich suggested former New York Mets fan-favorite Jose Iglesias as a fit.
"Jose Iglesias, after a year out of the majors, had a wildly effective season last year at age 34, but I would be extremely dubious of his offensive numbers (he had a sky-high BABIP); if the Brewers (and his agent) aren’t expecting him to hit like he did last year, he could be an option," Dietrich said.
Iglesias would be a solid option. He appeared in 85 games last year for the Mets and slashed .337/.381/.448 while also captivating the baseball world with his music. He's a 12-year big league veteran who has proven time and again that he's a very solid hitter and and can play pretty much anywhere in the infield.
He's projected to get a $1.7 million deal this offseason by Spotrac, which the Brewers obviously could afford. The Brewers don't need to go out and sign someone like Corbin Burnes or Jack Flaherty to contend in 2025. A smaller move like Iglesias could be the perfect way to go.
More MLB: Padres All-Star Suggested As 'Outside-The-Box' Option For Brewers