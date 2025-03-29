Brewers Linked To Huge Trade For Red Sox $90 Million 'Offensive Upgrade'
Could the Milwaukee Brewers uncharacteristically acquire a highly-paid player in a big trade with the Boston Red Sox in the coming weeks?
A depth chart logjam has the Red Sox likely looking to move 31-year-old outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida, who is currently rehabbing in the minors after offseason shoulder surgery.
Once Yoshida returns to the bigs, Boston will have no room for him in the outfield and no room for him at designated hitter now that Rafael Devers is a full-time DH.
As such, the Red Sox are probably going to be making a ton of calls to potential Yoshida suitors soon. Could Milwaukee be one of the teams on the other end of the line?
FanSided’s Tim Smart believes so, linking Yoshida to the Brewers on Thursday.
“Yoshida feels like the type of offensive upgrade that the Brewers need,” Smart wrote.
“Sal Frelick has been a strong defender but he's been ineffective at the plate over the last two seasons. Same with Blake Perkins, plus the latter will start the year on the IL as he heals from a fractured shin. Yoshida is a better hitter than either and both he and Christian Yelich could split time between left field and DH, with one of Frelick or Perkins in a bench role.”
“The biggest roadblock to a deal with Milwaukee would be the money. Yoshida is owed roughly $56 million over the next three years. His $18.6 million AAV would be the second highest number on their roster, so it's safe to assume that the Sox would have to eat a bunch of money to get Matt Arnold and the Brewers interested.”
“At the moment, it's not clear Boston is willing to do that but they might have to if they want to move Yoshida. Despite the Brewers' frugality, adding another OBP-oriented hitter would go a long way toward fighting off the Cubs in what should be a tight divisional race in 2025.”
Yoshida slashed .280/.349/.415 for Boston last season with 10 home runs and 56 RBI. He was even better during his debut season in 2023, hitting .289/.338/.445 with 15 homers and 72 RBI, finishing No. 6 in Rookie of the Year voting.
