Brewers Linked To Padres Gold Glove Winner With 'Significant' Risk
The Milwaukee Brewers likely aren't done adding to the organization this offseason.
Milwaukee has been surprisingly active throughout the offseason so far. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and haven't been sitting around. The Brewers haven't signed any mammoth contracts, but they have been strategic. Losing Willy Adames and Devin Williams hurts, but the club did bring in Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to go along with some smaller moves.
The Brewers pulled off a trade on Thursday for former Texas Rangers reliever Grant Anderson. This isn't a huge move, but just a sign that the Brewers aren't afraid to make some moves.
It wouldn't hurt to add another piece for the infield and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy called San Diego Padres Gold Glove Award winner Ha-Seong Kim a "realistic" fit.
"INF Ha-Seong Kim," McCalvy said. "There’s significant risk involved with Kim because a right shoulder injury will delay the start of his 2025 season. But there could also be significant upside in a one-year deal with the 29-year-old, who would have been a prominent free agent this offseason had he not been injured.
"Kim is coming off four years with the Padres in which he compiled 15.3 bWAR, and he won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2023 while starting games at second base, shortstop and third base. That sort of flexibility would come in handy as the Brewers decide how to configure their terrific infield in the wake of shortstop Willy Adames’ departure."
There's some risk for Kim due to his injury, but he still could help a lot. He's projected to get $49 million across four years but it wouldn't be shocking to see that price go down after a season-ending shoulder injury. Kim can play second base, shortstop, or third base. That versatility would be huge for Milwaukee.
