Brewers Linked To Projected $1.5M Slugger To Replace Willy Adames
The Milwaukee Brewers may need to shake up the infield a tad.
Star shortstop has held it down as the team's starting shortstop since 2021 but he's a free agent and it's unclear where he will land. Adames hasn't signed anywhere yet, so nothing can be completely ruled out.
Most of the chatter surrounding him this offseason has been about signing with other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, or Boston Red Sox among others. Losing Adames would leave a big hole in the infield and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested former top prospect Yoán Moncada as a fit.
"Brewers: Yoán Moncada, (third baseman)," Feinsand said. "Assuming that Willy Adames departs as a free agent, Joey Ortiz is likely to move to shortstop, creating a vacancy at third base. The free-agent options beyond Alex Bregman are mostly underwhelming, but Moncada -- who was limited by injuries to only 12 games in 2024 -- has shown the ability to produce and could be a great buy-low candidate."
Moncada at one point was one of the top prospects in baseball when the Red Sox dealt him in a blockbuster package with the Chicago White Sox for Chris Sale ahead of the 2017 campaign. He has spent the last eight seasons with Chicago and has shown flashes, but injuries have significantly impacted his career.
He's just 29 years old and has a lot of upside, but he only appeared in 12 games in 2024. His best season came in 2019 when he had 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, 34 doubles, 10 stolen bases, and slashed .315/.367/.548. That player still could be in there, but he needs to stay healthy.
Moncada is projected to land a one-year, $1.5 million deal this winter by Spotrac. That could be a perfect deal for Milwaukee. This is a great suggestion.
