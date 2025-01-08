Brewers Linked To Projected $49 Million Gold Glove Award Winner
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking at the free-agent infielder market very closely right now.
Milwaukee lost Willy Adames in free agency to a massive deal with the San Francisco Giants. Adames launched 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs last year for the Brewers. Now, the Brewers need to find a way to replace his production. A healthy season from Christian Yelich surely should help. But, the Brewers should be in the market for another infielder as well.
The Brewers landed Caleb Durbin from the New York Yankees but there's no telling what he can bring to town as he hasn't made his big league debut yet. One player who was suggested as a possible free agent fit is former San Diego Padres Gold Glove Award winner Ha-Seong Kim by FanSided's David Gasper.
"The former San Diego Padres infielder has experience all over the dirt and is an exceptional defender at every spot he's played," Gasper said. "He's also a pretty solid hitter to boot as roughly league-average offensively with a career 99 OPS+. For Gold Glove-caliber defense, the Brewers will gladly take league-average offense...
"The Brewers were rumored to be in Kim's market early on this offseason, but news has been quiet on that front ever since. It's clear that Milwaukee was interested and it would stand to reason that they'd still be interested now, it's just a matter of Kim's price tag in free agency falling to a range the Brewers are comfortable going to. Kim could slot in at shortstop for the Brewers, pushing Joey Ortiz back over to third base for another year. "
Kim is projected to land a four-year, $49 million deal but his shoulder injury surely could lower that price. If the Brewers want to add another piece, it should be Kim.
