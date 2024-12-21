Brewers Listed Among 'Best Fits' For Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers already have added one starting pitcher but could they be in the market for another one?
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in a package that brought Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin back to the Brewers. The Brewers clearly won't be in the mix for the most expensive starters out there, like Corbin Burnes, but free agency has slowed down so there still are a lot of mid-tier options available.
One who still is out there is former Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta. He's been with Boston since 2020 and is available in free agency. The Athletic's Tim Britton projected that he will land a three-year, $48 million, and he, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman listed Milwaukee among the "best fits" for him.
"Pivetta is a durable innings eater who can, at times, do more than just eat innings. His strikeout rate the past two years was fourth-best in the majors among pitchers with at least 250 innings, and his 4.09 ERA the past two seasons is comparable to that of Dylan Cease (4.00), Aaron Nola (4.01) and Joe Ryan (4.10). Granted, some of Pivetta’s productivity came out of the bullpen in the second half of 2023, but his best stretches have been impressive, even if they’ve been mixed with patches of vulnerability and inconsistency.
"At the very least, though, Pivetta has been available...Best fits (Milwaukee Brewers), (St. Louis Cardinals), and (Tampa Bay Rays)."
Pivetta would be an inexpensive option to bolster the rotation with a lot of upside after making just $7.5 million in 2024. This seems like a great idea.
