Brewers Listed As Landing Spot For Padres All-Star: Why It Makes Sense
The Milwaukee Brewers have gone up 2-0 in the National League Division Series over the Chicago Cubs. They overcame an early 3-0 deficit in Game 2 on Monday and won by a final score of 7-3.
Milwaukee is now one win away from the NLCS, but it's never too early to start thinking about the offseason and what they might do to bolster their roster for 2026.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed dark-horse suitors for the top 25 impending free agents, and the Brewers were listed as one for slugger Ryan O'Hearn.
Why Ryan O'Hearn To Brewers Makes Sense
O'Hearn hit .281/.366/.437 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, a 2.4 WAR and an .803 OPS during the regular season with the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. San Diego acquired him at the trade deadline.
Ultimately, this hypothetical move makes sense for the Brewers. They have a few impending free agents, namely first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He is unlikely to be back in 2026.
So, the Brewers will need to replace him in their lineup. While Andrew Vaughn has performed well, a more proven commodity would be most beneficial for the Brewers. O'Hearn provides power from the left side of the plate and can be used at first base, in the outfield, or as a designated hitter.
Using him as a DH would allow the Brewers to move Christian Yelich back to the outfield, and it would also allow Vaughn an opportunity to be the full-time first baseman.
Even after an All-Star season, he shouldn't be the most expensive free agent on the market. Perhaps the Brewers could give him a multi-year contract with opt-out clauses after each year. He could bolster their lineup with his power and help lead them back to the postseason after yet another successful year.
It will be interesting to see what O'Hearn's market looks like after earning his first career All-Star nod. The Brewers are a small-market team, but should be able to afford him if they hope to replace Hoskins.
A little more power in the lineup wouldn't hurt, as the Brewers didn't show much of that aspect during the regular season. They tend to win their games with solid baserunning, timely hits, pitching and defense.
O'Hearn certainly makes sense for the Brewers as they try to build off of their 2025 success.
