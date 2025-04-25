Brewers Look Like Clear Winner Of Surprise Red Sox Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers' front office has done a great job keepnig the team afloat as injuries have piled up.
Milwaukee is 13-13 on the season so far. With all of the injuries that have popped up, you would think the club would be in a significantly worse position right now. There was a time when Freddy Peralta was the team's only healthy expected starter. Milwaukee kicked off the 2025 season already thin in the rotation. Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana both were healthy but needed to get more innings under their belt down in the minors. Tobias Myers was on the Injured List.
Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale shortly joined them on the Injured List leading to the team only having Peralta available as the team's expected starters. Clearly, the Brewers needed to do something and went out and acquired 24-year-old Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox.
Priester was in the minors for Boston and has made three starts with the Brewers since he was acquired. So far this season he has a 1.93 ERA in 14 innings pitched. He's allowed just three earned runs and has an 11-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
In the immediate aftermath of the trade, some speculated that the Brewers gave up too much for Priester. Milwaukee sent outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez away in the package along with a Competitive Balance Round selection in the 2025 MLB draft, and a player to be named later or cash. Rodriguez is an intriguing prospect and he has been solid for Boston with the High-A Salem Red Sox. He has slashed .238/.429/.429 with one home run, seven RBIs, three stolen bases, one double, two triples, and eight runs scored in 12 games played.
He's talented, but the Brewers look like the clear winners of the deal if Priester can keep up this level of play. Plus, to make matters better, he won't be a free agent until 2031.
More MLB: Is Brandon Woodruff Approaching Brewers MLB Return?