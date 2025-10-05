Brewers Looking To Keep Cubs Off Balance With Major Game 2 Announcement
The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, but they still hope to avoid repeating one of their mistakes in Game 2.
It's safe to say Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn't take too kindly to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch leading off the game with a home run, even though his team responded with six runs of their own in a wild bottom half of the frame.
On Sunday, Murphy announced an intriguing pitching plan for Monday's rematch, aimed at making sure Busch (and fellow lefty Kyle Tucker) won't get the Cubs off to another fast start.
Cubs announce Aaron Ashby as Game 2 opener
According to multiple reports, the Brewers are planning on using lefty Aaron Ashby as an opener in Game 2. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com was the first to post the news to X.
Ashby is expected to be followed by Quinn Priester, the righty who arrived in an April trade with the Boston Red Sox and became a savior of sorts for the Brewers, pitching to a 13-3 record with a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings.
In 66 2/3 innings this season, Ashby put up a remarkably impressive 2.16 ERA and 76 strikeouts. Lefties did virtually nothing against him, posting a .193 batting average and .241 slugging percentage in 99 plate appearances.
Translation: Murphy respects your game now, Michael Busch, and he's not planning on letting you lead off another game with a blast.
Gamesmanship is a hallmark of postseason baseball, and it will be fascinating to see how Cubs manager Craig Counsell (Murphy's old boss in Milwaukee) responds.
Do the Cubs go with a trio of righties to open the game, potentially risking a lineup imbalance later in the game? Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Carson Kelly would all be bats Chicago would love to get looks against Ashby.
One thing is for certain: If the Brewers hit like they did in Game 1, all their pitchers will need to do is keep passing the baton. Ashby will look for a clean first inning, and Priester will find out who he's left to face.
