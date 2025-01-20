Brewers Loosely Linked To Projected $49 Million 29-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a boost in the infield and all they have to do is turn to free agency.
Milwaukee hasn't really done much in free agency at all this offseason. The Brewers aren't a big-market team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they also aren't out of money either. Milwaukee easily could afford to go out and sign some guys but hasn't to this point.
This doesn't mean that they won't. Free agency has been weird and has drastically slowed down. There are just a few weeks to go until Spring Training and plenty of capable players still are out there. If you aren't a top-of-the-line All-Star, free agency has been tough and many teams don't want to spend.
While this is the case, the Brewers could use a boost and FanSided's David Gasper floated San Diego Padres Gold Globe Award winner Ha-Seong Kim as a loose option to improve the third base spot.
"I think it's possible," Gasper said when asked about Milwaukee adding a third baseman. "The third base market has been at a standstill waiting on Alex Bregman. Once Bregman signs somewhere, we'll see players like Ha-Seong Kim, Yoan Moncada, and Paul DeJong start to go. There's also the matter of Nolan Arenado, whom the Cardinals are desperate to trade. If Arenado goes, that takes someone else out of the third base market and could also the Brewers a chance to swoop in for one of the remaining options."
Kim makes almost too much sense and can play all over the infield. He's coming off an injury which could lower his price. His market value is projected to be $49 million over four years by Spotrac. Don't be shocked if he gets lfeweryears and dollars. Kim makes a lot of sense for the Brewers, but will they make any moves?
