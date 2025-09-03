Brewers Lose 13-Year MLB Veteran To Season-Ending Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have to go back to the drawing board as arguably their biggest trade deadline addition is set to miss the rest of the 2025 season.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that reliever Shelby Miller will miss the rest of the season due to a right elbow UCL sprain.
"Shelby Miller’s season is over. He’s been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow UCL sprain. RHP Joel Payamps selected from Triple-A Nashville," McCalvy said.
The Brewers officially announced the move to place Miller on the 60-day Injured List and promote Joel Payamps in his place.
It was an unfortunate day for Brewers hurler Shelby Miller
The move comes after Miller heard a "pop" in his elbow and was forced out of the team's matchup on Monday when they faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Before the injury, Miller pitched in 11 games with the Brewers and had a 5.59 ERA and 14-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 2/3 innings pitched. Before being acquired by the Brewers ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, he had a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It's a tough go for the 34-year-old. He's in his 13th big league season and already has had Tommy John surgery once throughout his campaign.
He spoke about the move Wednesday.
"Baseball has a lot of wear and tear on the body," Miller said. "You play it for as long as I have, there's going to be injuries, setbacks, and stuff like that. It's tough. I think I knew I was kind of pushing it from earlier this year when I was first diagnosed when I was with the D-Backs. Kind of surgery was an option then, but I was feeling good. Kept pushing it. Just doesn't seem like it has held up."
You can see the entire clip his response below shared by McCalvy.
It's an unfortunate update for a longtime veteran. Hopefully, he's able to make a speedy recovery if he wants to continue his career afterward.
More MLB: Brewers Have Another Potential High-Upside Bullpen Option