Brewers Lose 30-Year-Old Slugger; Former Top Red Sox Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly are losing some big league depth down in the minors.
It was reported by Francys Romero of BeisbolFR and then shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds that former Boston Red Sox top prospect, Bobby Dalbec decided to opt out of his deal with Milwaukee and head to the open market.
"Infielder Bobby Dalbec has opted out of his minor league deal with the Brewers, according to a report from Francys Romero of BeisbolFR. Dalbec first signed with Milwaukee back in May," Deeds said. "The 30-year-old Dalbec has participated in parts of six major league seasons at this point.
"A fourth-round pick by the Red Sox back in 2016, he rose to top-100 prospect status before making his big league debut during the 2020 season and posted outrageously good numbers in 23 games for the club during the shortened season. He followed that performance up by serving as the club’s regular first baseman in 2021, and slashed an impressive .243/.308/.511 with 33 homers in 156 games between those two seasons. While that start to Dalbec’s career was extremely promising, things have gone downhill from there in a hurry."
Dalbec appeared in 61 games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and clubbed 12 home runs and drove in 44 runs. He's been known for his prolific power throughout his professional career so far, but things just haven't clicked for him overall in the big leagues. Now, he's available again.
