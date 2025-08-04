Sal Frelick Injury Update: When Brewers OF Could Return
The Milwaukee Brewers are missing Sal Frelick in the starting lineup once again on Monday.
He played on Aug. 2nd and went 2-for-2 to raise his batting average on the season up to .296, but is dealing with a knee injury that was called "precautionary" at the time, as shared by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Brewers call Sal Frelick's removal from the game 'precautionary' with left knee soreness," Hogg said.
He hasn't gotten back into the action yet and Hogg shared that it's a similar issue to one Frelick experienced earlier in the campaign, but he's only day-to-day.
"Sal Frelick’s injury is the same knee problem he had earlier in the season caused him to miss 3 games. It’s part of his meniscus, which he had surgery on in college. Pat Murphy called him day-to-day," Hogg said.
Frelick has emerged not only as a fan-favorite in Milwaukee, but as a key cog that gets this offense moving. On the season, he's slashing .296/.353/.412 with eight homers, 41 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 12 doubles, and 49 runs scored in 98 games played.
Last year, Frelick won a Gold Glove Award and he's played similar-level defense this year. But, his bat has made massive strides. If he doesn't get into the action on Monday night as a pinch hitter or something of that nature, his next opportunity to get back into the lineup would be Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Hogg noted a similar injury forced him to miss three games. If he follows the exact same timeline, that would put him back on Wednesday, though.
