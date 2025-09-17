Brewers Lose $4 Million Starter For Season: What’s Next?
The Milwaukee Brewers got some more brutal injury news on Wednesday.
After tweaking his calf on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, left-handed starting picher José Quintana is being placed on the 15-day Injured List and his regular season is now over, although he is eligible for the postseason, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers have placed LHP José Quintana on the injured list with left calf strain, retroactive to Sept. 15," McCalvy said. "RHP Nick Mears reinstated from 15-day injured list. So, Quintana's regular season is over. He will still be eligible for the postseason."
The Brewers followed up with the official announcement of the moves.
With Quintana on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to September 15th, that means that he can not be activated before the regular season ends on September 28th. For Milwaukee, it is approaching a first-round bye, which at this point seems like a necesity with all of the injuries piling up for the organization.
Quintana turned out to be a knock-out signing for the Brewers. He landed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Brewers before the season and ended up making 24 starts for the team. Quintana logged a 3.96 ERA and 89-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 131 2/3 innings pitched. Quintana was just what Milwaukee needed. The Brewers needed a lefty and he has been great. It's unfortunate to lose him right now, but there are reasons to have optimism.
On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that Quintana's MRI showed only "mild inflammation."
"Quintana said his MRI showed only mild inflammation. He played catch this afternoon and felt great. Will see how he feels running tomorrow before the Brewers make a decision about his next start," McCalvy said.
When the Brewers get to the playoffs, they are going to need to be close to full strength if they want any chance at a deep playoff run. We know Quintana is done for the regular season. The playoffs? That is up in the air still.
