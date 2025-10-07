Brewers Lose 5-Year Veteran To Free Agency During Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Brewers are setting their sights on a World Series title, but not every player who made an impact on the season will have a shot at postseason glory.
The reality of Major League Baseball is that establishing a consistent role on any team, especially the best team in the league, is extremely hard. Left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmermann didn't need this season to tell him that, but he found that the principle still stands.
After coming to the Brewers on a minor-league deal, Zimmermann toiled away in Triple-A for most of the season, but got the ball to start a game down the stretch while playoff seeding implications were still in play. That opportunity lasted all of one day, and now, as the team continues its playoff run, Zimmermann is heading another direction.
Zimmermann elects free agency
After making one appearance for the Brewers in a Sept. 23 start against the San Diego Padres, Zimmermann officially ended his Milwaukee tenure on Friday, electing free agency per his transactions log on MLB.com.
In his lone big-league start, Zimmermann allowed five earned runs to the Padres in a 7-0 loss. He allowed two home runs across six innings and only struck out a single batter.
Zimmermann provided valuable organizational depth for the Brewers this season, which is the sort of thing that matters a lot more than the average viewer might realize. He tossed 138 innings for Triple-A Nashville, putting up a respectable 4.11 ERA.
While he would have been eligible for the Brewers' playoff roster, it was hard to imagine Zimmermann ever getting that opportunity, as the pitching staff has started to get healthy in recent weeks. He evidently decided it was more prudent to get a jump on finding his next opportunity.
As the Brewers try to win their first World Series title in their 57 years of existence, Zimmermann will undoubtedly be rooting on friends and former teammates. But the five-year veteran is back in a familiar place: wondering whether he'll get another shot to break into the big leagues.
