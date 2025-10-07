Brewers Skipper, All-Star Catcher In Awe Of Jackson Chourio
It's hard to overstate how impressive Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has been in his first five postseason games.
After a two-hit, three-RBI night against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Chourio is now 10-for-18 (.556) in playoff action. One of those hits was a massive three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Brewers some breathing room, providing the eventual final score of 7-3.
The 21-year-old's game spoke volumes on its own, but the fact that he wasn't guaranteed to play when he woke up in the morning only adds to the growing legend of Chourio in October.
Chourio balls out after hamstring scare
In Game 1 of the series, Chourio tweaked his hamstring and had to exit after putting up three hits in two innings. He was announced as the starting left fielder about three hours prior to gametime on Monday, but exuded confidence throughout the process that he'd be ready to go.
“I feel like I’m in a really good position to go out there and compete, so I’m going to go out there and give it the best that I can,” Chourio said, per Alex Stumpf and Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I felt like I was able to do that today and make all the plays I needed to make and continue to play the game pretty normal.”
The day may have seemed routine to Chourio, but his manager, Pat Murphy, was left almost speechless.
“Unbelievable. He's 21 years old and doing the things he's doing in the first couple games here, in the environment, just know that's special,” Murphy said, per Stumpf and McCalvy. “We all wish we could have that -- have that ‘it’ factor the way Jack-Jack does.”
All-Star catcher William Contreras, who hit the go-ahead homer for the Brewers, paid Chourio the ultimate respect as a teammate.
“He’s a star,” said Contreras, per Stumpf and McCalvy. “For me, I think he’s the best player that we have here. But I like the way we go about it; nobody feels like they’re better than the other and everyone is here focused on doing their job.”
There won't be much drama on whether Chourio is in the lineup for Game 3, and the Cubs ought to be mighty careful with him, lest it cost them their season.
