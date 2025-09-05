Brewers Lose 6-Year MLB Veteran To Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers announced yet another injury on Friday.
Milwaukee has dealt with injuries left and right over the last few weeks and the team announced on Friday that the club is placing veteran reliever Nick Mears on the 15-day Injured List with back tightness and retroactive to September 2nd. In response, the team announced that right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez is being recalled from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported the news and the Brewers officially announced it on social media.
The Brewers got some more bad news
"The Brewers placed setup man Nick Mears on the 15-day injured list because of back tightness on Friday, the latest blow to a bullpen suddenly depleted of some of its most trusted arms," McCalvy said. "Mears’ injury comes at a time the team was already without All-Star closer Trevor Megill (right flexor), key Trade Deadline acquisition Shelby Miller (right elbow) and unsung right-hander Grant Anderson (right ankle).
"Miller is lost for the season and faces the prospect of a second career Tommy John surgery, but the Brewers hope to get Anderson and Megill back from the IL in the coming weeks. Anderson is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, and the Brewers have mapped out a plan to get Megill back to active duty by Sept. 16, manager Pat Murphy said. Megill threw off the mound on Thursday for the first time since landing on the IL on Aug. 27."
Mears is having the best season of his six-year big league career. The 28-year-old righty has a 3.42 ERA and a 43-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 2/3 innings pitched in 59 outings. If the season were to end today, this would be a new career best for Mears. Right now, his career-best ERA is 3.72 in 16 appearances in 2023 with the Colorado Rockies. Last year, he had a 5.93 ERA in 54 total appearances with the Rockies and the Brewers.
The Brewers' bullpen has been taken hits left and right over the last few weeks and this is another example.
