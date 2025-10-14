Brewers Skipper Hints At New NLCS Role For Fireballer Jacob Misiorowski
To beat a team of stars in the postseason, you need your most talented players to rise to the occasion. And for the Milwaukee Brewers, that means Jacob Misiorowski needs to come up big.
Misiorowski, who made history earlier this season by becoming the fastest player to reach the All-Star Game after his major league debut, played a huge role in the Brewers' National League Division Series win over the Chicago Cubs, with two lockdown bulk relief appearances,
Now, facing the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers in the championship series, the Brewers will need Misiorowski to throw some important innings again soon. But will those innings come out of the bullpen again, or will he get his first career postseason start?
Misiorowski could start, per Pat Murphy
Misiorowski lost his job in the rotation in September, as the Brewers transitioned the fireballer to a relief role after he put up a 6.23 ERA over his final seven starts. But Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy seemed to indicate Monday that there was at least a decent chance the 23-year-old would start a game in this Dodgers series.
“I really don’t know,” said Murphy, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “That hasn't been concrete yet. There's a possibility he'd start.”
Misiorowski didn't pitch in the Brewers' Game 1 loss, and after ace Freddy Peralta makes his start in Game 2, the team's sense of desperations would figure to dictate whether the youngster makes an appearance out of the bullpen.
“We're going to have to piece it together,” Murphy said, per Bastian. “That's how we do it. It's patchwork. It's proven to be pretty good. (Christian Yelich) calls it the collection of misfit toys. Everybody has been (designated for assignment) or moved around or been through really tough stretches, whatever.
“And it's kind of all hands on deck and they're ready to do whatever. It's kind of cool.”
All hands on deck means Misiorowski just has to be ready to go for this game, the next one, and every subsequent contest where he's rested enough to give the Brewers some max-effort pitches. His triple-digit fastball will surface during this series, but when it happens will be a major subplot to follow.
More MLB: Brewers' Brice Turang Has Candid Response To Game-Sealing Mistake