Brewers Lose Another Key Piece; Hurler Lands On IL
The Milwaukee Brewers have been thriving in the win column, but also have been bitten by the injury bug.
Jacob Misiorowski missed some time but just returned. Jackson Chourio currently is out. Rhys Hoskins has been out for a while and Rob Zastryzny is also on the shelf right now. All of this is to say that the Brewers have been dealing with some injuries despite their insane winning streak.
They got some more injury news on Saturday as it was shared by Curt Hoff of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that 26-year-old hurler DL Hall is being placed on the Injured List due to a right oblique strain.
"The Brewers have placed DL Hall on the IL with a right oblique strain. Grant Anderson, who was optioned yesterday, was recalled," Hogg said.
Brewers lose another hurler to the IL despite hot streak
As of writing, the severity of the injury hasn't been shared. But, it would be tough to lose Hall for an extended period. He's having arguably the best season of his big league career so far. Hall has logged a 3.35 ERA in 19 total appearances -- including three starts -- to go along with a 27-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
Anderson has made 53 appearances for Milwaukee this season but was optioned to the minors this week. Now, he's coming back up right away. Anderson has a 3.07 ERA and 62-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
The Brewers have been thriving recently, though, even with the injuries. Right now, the Brewers have a 77-44 record and a 13-game winning streak. No matter who takes the field for the Brewers right now seems to be the right choice. They'll figure something out.
More MLB: How Brewers Hot Streak Just Made Milwaukee History