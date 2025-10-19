Brewers Lose Disappointing 8-Year Veteran To Free Agency
A lot of Milwaukee Brewers finished the season with their futures up in the air. But at least most of those players had spots on the playoff roster.
While star pitchers like Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta wait to find out if the Brewers value them enough to bring them back next season, one pitcher who had a much smaller impact on the season is getting a jump start on his free agency.
That pitcher? Veteran right-hander Erick Fedde, who got a jump start on testing the open market on Saturday.
Fedde quietly elects free agency
According to the transaction log on his official roster page, Fedde elected free agency on Saturday. He was designated for assignment on Sept. 28, the final day of the regular season, but cleared waivers and was previoiusly outrighted to Triple-A Nashville.
Fedde waited in the wings throughout the Brewers' playoff run, just in case the team ran out of other options and needed him to pitch in October. But with Milwaukee eliminated on Friday in the National League Championship Series, he was eligible to move on quickly.
To say it was a turbulent year for Fedde would be an understatement. He was a legitimate prize for the St. Louis Cardinals at last year's trade deadline, racking up 5.6 bWAR in 31 starts. But this year, he pitched to a 5.49 ERA in 141 innings split between the Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and Brewers.
An eight-year major league veteran who also spent a season in the Korean Baseball Organization, Fedde will be 33 on opening day. He spent the first six years of his career with the Washington Nationals.
The Brewers wound up signing Fedde to a minor-league deal in August and elevating him directly to the active roster, at a time when their pitching staff was undergoing a bit of attrition. He made seven appearances in a Brewers uniform, all in relief, with a 3.38 ERA in 16 innings.
Though that brief Brewers stint was decent from a statistical perspective, it would be hard to call this season anything but a massive disappointment for Fedde. His $7.5 million salary looked like a bargain for the Cardinals at the start of the year, and now, it feels unlikely he'll get anything but a minor-league deal and an invitation to spring training next year.
More MLB: Brewers' Beloved All-Star Acknowledges He May Be Done In Milwaukee