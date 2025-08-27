Brewers Lose Rookie For Season; Announce 60-Day IL Stint
The Milwaukee Brewers announced a slew of updates on Wednesday and they weren't great, to say the least.
First and foremost, All-Star closer Trevor Megill is going on the Injured List with a right flexor strain. On top of this, the Brewers announced that standout rookie Logan Henderson has been transferred over to the 60-Day Injured List, ending his regular season, as shared by CBS Sports.
Brewers announce three high-impact moves
"The Brewers transferred Henderson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday," per CBS Sports. "After being shelved Aug. 8 due to a right flexor tendon strain, Henderson had been cleared to initiate plyometric work earlier this week with the hope of beginning a throwing program in the near future and returning at the tail end of the regular season. However, his move to the 60-day IL suggests that Henderson didn't respond as well to the initial workouts as well as the Brewers had hoped, and he'll now be shut down for the remainder of the season.
"Before sustaining the injury, Henderson was magnificent over his five starts with Milwaukee, going 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 25.1 innings. Assuming his flexor strain is of a low or moderate grade and doesn't require a procedure, Henderson should be back to full health for spring training and will get the chance to compete for a full-time rotation spot with Milwaukee in 2026."
The Brewers made the official roster announcements on Wednesday, along with the addition of Erick Fedde.
Talk about a day of transactions, huh? Henderson made five starts in the big leagues this season and was great. He pitched to a 1.78 ERA and 33-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 1/3 innings pitched. He was exactly what Milwaukee needed when he was called upon. In the minors this year, he had a 3.59 ERA in 16 total appearances, including 15 starts.
Henderson was initially placed on the Injured List on August 8th retroactive to August 4th. Milwaukee wraps up the regular season on Sept. 28th, meaning at least Henderson's regular season is over based on the 60 days.
