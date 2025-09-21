Brewers Lose Star To Concerning Injury With Postseason Looming
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in the league this season. They've dominated the National League all year and will likely roll into the postseason with a first-round bye after clinching the NL Central earlier this year.
The Brewers and manager Pat Murphy have won games in a lot of different ways. Their lineup has been solid with multiple players performing well above expectations. The Brewers have a few talented rookies in their lineup, as well as veteran stars like Christian Yelich. They also have a dominant bullpen led by closer Trevor Megill. Megill has stepped up in a huge way after Milwaukee traded Devin Williams in the offseason.
The starting rotation, led by Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, has been one of the most under-the-radar units in the sport. Peralta is quietly emerging as one of the best pitchers in the NL, while Woodruff has dominated, too. But the Brewers recently lost Woodruff with a week to go in the regular season.
Brandon Woodruff's injury will have huge postseason implications
Woodruff landed on the injured list with a lat strain as the postseason looms large over everybody's heads. This is the kind of injury that could throw a wrench in the Brewers' big World Series plans.
The biggest thing that this injury could change is the Brewers' plans with rookie Jacob Misiorowski.
With Woodruff on the roster, Misiorowski was likely headed to the bullpen for October. He would be able to work one, two, or three innings at a time to keep Milwaukee in games throughout the postseason.
But if the Brewers' No. 2 starting pitcher is set to miss any real postseason time, which seems like a possibility, Misiorowski could slot back into the postseason rotation plans.
At the end of the day, this injury shouldn't be seen as a season-altering issue right now. Few details are emerging from the Brewers right now, but if it were a serious issue, the team would likely be taking more drastic measures. Either way, the Brewers are backed against the wall right now.
