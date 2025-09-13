Brewers Magic Number Drops; Can Clinch Vs. Cardinals

First team to 90 wins.



Best record in baseball.



A Giants loss tonight clinches the Postseason. 🍻



Brewers Magic Numbers:

NL Central: 10 🥞

NL 1-Seed: 12

MLB 1-Seed: 12

Postseason Bye: 8

Postseason: 1



5.5 game lead.

14 to go.

7 wins for team record.#ThisIsMyCrew #ForUeck pic.twitter.com/nlIWM78blO