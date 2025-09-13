Brewers Magic Number Drops; Can Clinch Vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers earned their 90th win of the 2025 Major League Baseball season on Friday and now have a chance to clinch an official playoff spot as soon as Saturday.
Milwaukee will face off against the Cardinals with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. By the time the game ends, the Brewers could have the first official playoff spot of any team across baseball.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on social media that the Brewers will clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win, or a loss by the New York Mets or the San Francisco Giants.
"The Brewers can clinch a postseason berth today via a win OR Mets loss OR Giants loss," Hogg said.
The Brewers could have a playoff spot by the end of the night
After the Brewers took down the Cardinals on Friday night, their magic number to clinch a playoff spot in general dropped down to one. On top of this, the team's magic number to clinch the National League Central is at 10, the magic number to clinch the top spot in the National League overall is at 12, and the magic number to clinch a postseason bye with the No. 1 or No. 2 seed is at eight.
The Brewers are the only team in baseball with 90 wins right now. The closest team to Milwaukee right now is the Philadelphia Phillies at 88. The Phillies have gained some ground recently, but the Brewers are still in the drivers' seat. If the club can take care of business on Saturday night with Jacob Misiorowski on the bump, there will be something to celebrate about.
Milwaukee has been a feel-good story this year. The team that could. The Brewers had a quiet offseason that led people around the baseball world to count the team out before the season began. A slow start with the rotation full of injuries didn't help as well. But, right when the Brewers started to get healthy, they were able to turn it up a notch and now are on the doorstep of a playoff spot.