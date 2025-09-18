Brewers, Pat Murphy 'Disappointed' In All-Star's Slow Injury Recovery
As they turn their focus to the postseason, the Milwaukee Brewers' primary goal is to get as close as possible to full health in order to put together the best possible roster.
It's going to be hard to do that, however, if they don't have their All-Star closer.
Trevor Megill went on the injured list on Aug. 27 with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. The hope was that he would have plenty of time to recover and readjust to game speed before the playoffs begin. However, that window is quickly shutting.
Brewers concerned about Megill's return timeline
After experiencing soreness during a recent live batting practice session, Megill's return had to be pushed back again, after the Brewers initially were optimistic that he could make his return for this week's series against the Los Angeles Angels.
“He doesn’t obviously want to pitch with a flexor strain,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said on Wednesday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Nobody does. We don’t want him to. His health is paramount. He’s working through the process of trying to hurry up, and that’s not always the best thing for a flexor strain.
“So we’re disappointed. Not in him, in the situation.”
Megill, 31, owns a 2.54 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 58 batters in 46 innings. He closed out 30 of 36 save appearances and was named to his first All-Star team in July.
The only other bit of good news is that the Brewers are almost guaranteed to have a first-round bye, which would allow Megill an extra four or five days to heal before the team's first playoff game, compared to a scenario in which they would have a three-game Wild Card Series starting on Sept. 30.
Still time is running short to get the big righty back up to full strength before the playoffs begin.
“It’s got to have some time to heal,” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “Unfortunately, we don’t have that time.”
The waiting game is no fun, but it's the only option the Brewers have got.
