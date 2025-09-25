Brewers Magic Number: Milwaukee Can Clinch Home-Field Advantage Thursday
Not only did the Milwaukee Brewers stop their mini-skid with a win on Wednesday, but they put themselves on the doorstep of the ultimate regular-season prize.
Milwaukee already clinched the National League Central title over the weekend, and they've known for months that they were destined to make the playoffs. But to have as much control as possible over their October destiny, they'd really like to have home-field advantage.
With only three games to go, the Brewers (96-63) have already tied the franchise record for wins in a single season. Now, they just need one more to make sure the playoffs run through Milwaukee.
Brewers' magic number: 1
The Brewers are off Thursday as they travel home to face the Cincinnati Reds, who are fighting for their playoff lives, this weekend. But they can still clinch home-field advantage on Thursday -- weather somewhat permitting.
The Philadelphia Phillies (93-65) are slated to play the finale of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. No other team can catch Milwaukee in either the American or National League, so at this point, the Phillies would need to win out and the Brewers would need to lose out to prevent Milwaukee from claiming home-field advantage.
In other words, the magic number is one. As long as the Phillies lose one of their last four games, or the Brewers win one of their last three, the playoffs will go through American Family Field.
There is a chance as well that the Phillies' game could be postponed, and Major League Baseball might not even bother to make it up if it has no bearing on which teams make or don't make the playoffs, which could eliminate one of the four chances for Philadelphia to lose.
At this point, the Brewers just have to not fumble the ball on the one-yard line. One more win gets them the ultimate advantage heading into October.
Friday's game against the Reds is the Brewers' chance to secure their standing once and for all and rest as many players as they want for the rest of the weekend.
