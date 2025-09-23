Freddy Peralta Becomes 3rd Brewers Pitcher To Achieve Impressive Feat
The 200-strikeout mark is quickly becoming a new gold standard for pitchers in Major League Baseball.
As pitchers throw harder and arm injuries become more of a concern by the day, it's not all that common to see 200 punchouts anymore. Just 11 pitchers crossed the barrier last season, down from 24 in 2019.
Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta became the eighth pitcher to cross the 200-K threshold on Monday night against the San Diego Padres. In doing so, he became just the third pitcher in franchise history to achieve the feat three years in a row.
Peralta makes club history, sets himself up for October
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Peralta joined Yovani Gallardo (2009-12) and former rotation mate Corbin Burnes (2021-2023) as the only Brewers hurlers to put up 200 punchouts in three consecutive seasons.
“That comes from being able to pitch all the time and stay consistent in the work that I have to put in every five days,” Peralta said, per McCalvy.
Peralta's outing against San Diego was cut short after five innings (and two earned runs) to save his bullets for the postseason. The Brewers have yet to lock up the No. 1 seed in the National League, but they have clinched a first-round bye straight to the Division Series.
Knowing that longtime rotation mate and star righty Brandon Woodruff was just placed on the 15-day injured list and may very well miss the postseason, Peralta has become even more crucial to the Brewers' success. After his Game 1 start, the rotation will be largely untested in October,
“It’s very sad,” Peralta said of Woodruff, per McCalvy. “I don’t know yet how bad it is. I’m giving him time because I don’t want to make him think more about what his situation is right now. But it’s really sad because we are very close, we are friends and I know how hard he worked to come back.
"For the team, it’s a huge loss because we know how great he is and what he was doing for us. But we have to move forward.”
The next time we see Peralta pitch will be Sunday, in another shortened outing before October begins.
