Brewers Phenom Is On His Way Back To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have hit a slight cold patch recently, but it sounds like things should take a turn for the better over the next few days.
Milwaukee has been missing young outfielder Jackson Chourio since July 29th due to a hamstring injury by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Wednesday that the expectation is that Chourio will return to the team during Milwaukee's weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"The plan is for Brewers CF Jackson Chourio to play the entire game (Wednesday) for Triple-A Nashville, then join the big club in Toronto," McCalvy said. "He's 1-for-15 with seven strikeouts in his first four games on rehab with the Sounds."
Chourio went 0-for-4 with a with a walk in his appearance with the Sounds on Wednesday night.
The Brewers are preparing for an afternoon series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks and their next game after that will be Friday in Toronto. That means Chourio could just have one more game to miss under his belt before returning if Milwaukee activates him for the beginning of the Blue Jays series.
Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is about to return
Overall, Chourio's minor league rehab assignment didn't lead to prolific offensive numbers. Chourio went 1-for-19 from the plate to go along with two walks and a double. While that is the case, what matters most was getting his timing down and coming away painfree on the basepaths and in the infield.
While making the announcement about Chourio on Wednesday, McCalvy also shared a quote from Brewers manager Pat Murphy showing that he isn't concerned with the numbers.
"To be honest, when you're on a rehab for the first time, you don't know what to expect," Murphy said. "He's not in 'compete mode,' it doesn't seem, because he doesn't want to push it because he doesn't want to get hurt again. Because he's never been hurt. So, I think we have a lot of that going on. He's not going to all of a sudden regress hitting. He has to see pitches. He'll be fine."
There' you have it. Chourio is coming back and the team thinks he'll be alright.
More MLB: Brewers' Quinn Priester Breaks Silence On Wrist Injury