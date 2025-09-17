Brewers’ Magic Number Shrinks With NL Central Crown In Sight
The Milwaukee Brewers had a big night on Tuesday in the standings.
Milwaukee got back in the win column after losing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. The Brewers began a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 9-2 win. Freddy Peralta was lights-out, once again. He went six innings against the Angels and allowed just one earned run while striking out 10 batters. Now, his ERA on the season sits at 2.65.
On top of Peralta's performance, Christian Yelich also stood out. He blasted his 29th home run of the season and drove in three runs as well. Now, he's at 99 RBIs on the season. One more home run with bring him to 30 and one more RBI will bring him up to 100 on the season. What a bounce-back year after missing time last year due to injury.
The Brewers are trending in the right direction
The Brewers got some great individual performances on Tuesday and also a boost in the standings. Now, the Brewers have a 92-59 record on the season so far. With the win, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the National League Central dropped down to seven, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Final: Brewers 9, Angels 2," Hogg said. "Freddy Peralta, with 17 wins, will finish as the National League's wins leader in 2025. The magic number is 7. The record 92-59."
Popular X account "Brewers Magic Number" also shared the news after Milwaukee took down the Angels.
The Brewers are just five wins away from breaking the franchise's all-time wins record currently set at 96. All in all, the Brewers are doing everything they need to do right now. Milwaukee has already clinched a playoff berth and is about to clinch the top spot in the divison as well once again. Heading into the season, all of the buzz was in favor of the Chicago Cubs, especially after they acquired Kyle Tucker. But, clearly that isn't the case any longer. The Brewers are the best team in baseball and continue to prove it.
