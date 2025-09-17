Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers’ Magic Number Shrinks With NL Central Crown In Sight

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on the top spot...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers had a big night on Tuesday in the standings.

Milwaukee got back in the win column after losing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. The Brewers began a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 9-2 win. Freddy Peralta was lights-out, once again. He went six innings against the Angels and allowed just one earned run while striking out 10 batters. Now, his ERA on the season sits at 2.65.

On top of Peralta's performance, Christian Yelich also stood out. He blasted his 29th home run of the season and drove in three runs as well. Now, he's at 99 RBIs on the season. One more home run with bring him to 30 and one more RBI will bring him up to 100 on the season. What a bounce-back year after missing time last year due to injury.

The Brewers are trending in the right direction

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Brewers got some great individual performances on Tuesday and also a boost in the standings. Now, the Brewers have a 92-59 record on the season so far. With the win, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the National League Central dropped down to seven, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Final: Brewers 9, Angels 2," Hogg said. "Freddy Peralta, with 17 wins, will finish as the National League's wins leader in 2025. The magic number is 7. The record 92-59."

Popular X account "Brewers Magic Number" also shared the news after Milwaukee took down the Angels.

The Brewers are just five wins away from breaking the franchise's all-time wins record currently set at 96. All in all, the Brewers are doing everything they need to do right now. Milwaukee has already clinched a playoff berth and is about to clinch the top spot in the divison as well once again. Heading into the season, all of the buzz was in favor of the Chicago Cubs, especially after they acquired Kyle Tucker. But, clearly that isn't the case any longer. The Brewers are the best team in baseball and continue to prove it.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

