Brewers’ Magic Number Shrinks With NL Central Crown In Sight

The footprints of an angel are love, and where there is love, miraculous things can happen. -Angels in the Outfield



The power of friendship.



Brewers Magic Numbers:

NL Central: 7 🥞🤝

NL 1-Seed: 9*

MLB 1-Seed: 9*

Postseason Bye: 4*

Postseason: ✅

*When Division Champs#ForUeck pic.twitter.com/SGKIYXvPHe