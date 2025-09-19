Brewers' Magic Number To Clinch NL Central Drops By Two After Cubs Slip Up
A dream season for the Milwaukee Brewers is nearing another milestone.
The Brewers trailed the Chicago Cubs for the lead in the National League Central by as many as 6 1/2 games in mid-June. But they seized control from that point forward, juicing their own lead to nine games in mid-August and hanging on down the stretch.
On Thursday, the Brewers (94-59) completed a three-game home sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. More importantly, the Cubs (88-65) finally lost to the Cincinnati Reds, breaking a stretch of seven wins in their last eight games.
Brewers magic number: 4
Milwaukee had been waiting for the Cubs to slip up, and it appears clinch day is coming soon. Though Chicago owns the tiebreaker, the Brewers now have a six-game lead with nine to play, meaning a collapse of epic proportions would be needed to rip a division title away.
The magic number for the Brew Crew to clinch the NL Central is now four, meaning by Saturday night, Pat Murphy and his players could be popping champagne bottles for the second time in a week.
What about clinching home field throughout the playoffs, though?
The Brewers are three games up on the Philadelphia Phillies (91-62), who have the second-best record in both the NL and all of Major League Baseball. And in this case, it's Milwaukee who owns the tiebreaker, thanks in large part to a three-game sweep on the Phillies' home field from May 30-June 1.
That makes the Brewers' magic number six to ensure that the road to a World Series runs through American Family Field if they take care of business in each playoff round.
The Brewers are about to embark on their final road trip of the year, starting with three games against the St. Louis Cardinals and continuing to the West Coast for three more against the San Diego Padres. They will then close out with three at home against the Cincinnati Reds, by which time they'd love to be finished with any and all clinch scenarios and resting any pitchers that need it.
