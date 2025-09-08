Brewers Magic Number To Clinch No. 1 Seed Gets Huge Boost
The Milwaukee Brewers had a phenomenal day on Sunday. Frankly, the club couldn't really ask for much more than it got.
First and foremost, the Brewers completed a three-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates to improve their record to 89-55 on the season. That in itself would be a pretty good day. Milwaukee scored 10 runs despite not having Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick or Jackson Chourio in the lineup. That's pretty nuts. Plus, the Brewers got a great outing from young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. A great day overall.
Earlier in the season, typically only the Brewers' games would be followed. But, at this point in the season, there are other teams to follow because of the impact on the standings. The Chicago Cubs are the closest team to the Brewers in the National League Central. The Philadelphia Phillies are the closest team to Milwaukee in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NL.
The Brewers can't be stopped
On Sunday, it was a perfect day for the Brewers. Milwaukee took down the Pirates and the Cubs and the Phillies both lost to help the Brewers out magic number-wise. Now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to three. The magic number to clinch the top spot in the NL Central is at 12. The magic number to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the National League is 13.
At this point, it's hard to put into words how impressive this season has been for the Brewers. Milwaukee entered the 2025 season with many counting the club out before it even took the field for a game. The Brewers started the season somewhat cold and then that led to rumors about selling ahead of the trade deadline and whether or not the club's dominance in the NL Central was over. Well, the Brewers have emphatically responded. There's a very real chance that the Brewers will set a new record for wins a season this year. They just can't be dropped and will have a playoff spot very soon.
