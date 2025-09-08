This Stat Is Why ESPN Insider Thinks Brewers Won't Win World Series
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball by far, but a whole new ballgame is going to begin in just a few weeks.
Milwaukee is the only team in the big leagues right now with 89 wins. The next closest team to Milwaukee is the Philadelphia Phillies with 83 wins. The Brewers are taking down the field right now and are doing it in different ways. The Brewers aren't flashy. They get on base, move guys over, college timely hits, and pitch really well. Milwaukee in general is great on the bases and isn't afraid to play small ball.
If you watch the Brewers play enough, you can see hints of an old-school style with the way the team plays the game. And it's leading to wins. But, the postseason is coming up and regular season success doesn't always lead to a deep playoff run. Take a look at 2023, for example. The Atlanta Braves were far and away the best regular season baseball team that year. They won 104 games, but were knocked in the divisional round of the playoffs by the Phillies. Philadelphia didn't even make it to the World Series, though. That was the Arizona Diamondbacks who beat the Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers before beating Philadelphia.
Baseball is pretty wild.
Do the Milwaukee Brewers have enough pop?
The postseason is coming up quickly and on Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column in which he agreed or disagreed with question marks for each contender. For Milwaukee, the statement was: "Real or not: The Brewers don't hit enough home runs to win the World Series." He gave agreed with the statement and questioned whether or not Milwaukee has enough pop to get a deep playoff run.
"Home runs are a key to postseason success. Here's the record for teams that outhomer their opponent in the past four postseasons: 2021: 25-2, 2022: 22-6, 2023: 25-3, and 2024: 23-8," Schoenfield said. "Add it up, and teams are 95-19 when hitting more home runs. That statistic is a little misleading, however, because there have been 47 postseason games since 2021 when teams hit an equal number of home runs. So, a better way to put it might be: If you do not outhomer your opponents (meaning you hit fewer or the same number of home runs), you still won 66 of the 161 of the postseason games played, or 41 percent. For the Brewers, the key then could be to win the games where they hit the same number of home runs as their opponent.
"Verdict: REAL. Now, there are two scenarios here that can still work in the Brewers' favor. Their pitchers don't allow a lot of home runs either, tied for the fifth fewest in the majors (they've hit 154 and allowed 148). It's also possible that Brewers hitters can get hot and hit enough home runs in October. Still, recent history says it's usually an elite power-hitting team that wins the World Series. Here are the past eight winners with their seasonal rank in home runs and difference in home runs hit and allowed: 2024: Dodgers (third, +35), 2023: Rangers (third, +35), 2022: Astros (fourth, +80), 2021: Braves (third, +56), 2020: Dodgers (first, +52 in just 60 games), 2019: Nationals (13th, +29), 2018: Red Sox (ninth, +32), and 2017: Astros (second, +46)."
More MLB: How Brewers Can Play Spoiler In AL Wild Card Race Vs. Rangers