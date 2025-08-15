Brewers Make 6 Roster Moves; Including Jacob Misiorowski News
The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Reds and they certainly got busy with the roster ahead of the game.
Typically, throughout the week, you'll see roster moves here and there. You'll see some promotions, some demotions, and some players landing on the Injured List leading to reactive moves. The Brewers didn't just make one or two moves on Friday, though. The Brewers announced their roster shuffle for the Reds game and it included six different moves, including reinstating Jacob Misiorowski from the Injured List.
Brewers get Jacob Misiorowski back vs. Reds along with 5 others move
The Brewers took to social media to announce their roster shakeup.
"Roster moves: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, reinstated from the 15-day Injured List," the team announced. "Tyler Black, INF, recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Steward Berroa, OF, recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Grant Anderson, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Blake Perkins, OF, placed of Bereavement List. Isaac Collins, OF/INF, placed on Paternity List."
The Brewers are the best team in baseball and have dealt with roster changes all season to this point. This is no different. Although the number of transactions is high, the Brewers have certainly had a next-man-up mentality to this point and this will be no different. The Brewers have a 76-44 record and that's not by accident. The depth with the organization is insane right now.
For example, the Brewers lost Misiorowski for a bit and could turn to fellow rookie Logan Henderson, who has a 1.78 ERA in five starts. When one player goes down, two are waiting to help for the Brewers this season, it seems.
Misiorowski is the big name of the group, but the other likely is Black. It doesn't hurt to add another first baseman for depth right now behind the hot-swinging Andrew Vaughn. The Brewers needed to make some moves and shook up the roster on Friday. We'll see if that leads to the club's winning streak to continue on. With the way Milwaukee is playing, it could call up the entire Triple-A team and probably win games.
More MLB: Jacob Misiorowski Watch: Update On Brewers Flamethrower