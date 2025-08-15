Jacob Misiorowski Watch: Update On Brewers Flamethrower
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night and it sounds like there could be some high-octane firepower coming.
As of writing, the Brewers' projected starter for the game is to be announced. Milwaukee hasn't officially announced Jacob Misiorowski as the team's expected starter, but Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel did share that Misiorowski is expected to pitch on Friday and traveled with the team.
Brewers All-Star Jacob Misiorowski nearing big league return after scare
"Brewers starter for tonight is still listed as TBA. Another three-letter pitcher — Miz — figures to factor in. Brewers said he will pitch Friday either in a shorter big league outing or rehab game. He traveled with the team to Cincinnati, I’m told, so you do the math," Hogg said.
Misiorowski hasn't pitched in a big league game since July 29th. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List due to a left tibia contusion.
The 23-year-old has a 2.70 ERA in seven starts in the majors for the Brewers this season with a 47-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 1/3 innings pitched over that stretch. Misiorowski took the league by storm by no-hitting the St. Louis Cardinals through five innings in his first big league start. He followed up against the Minnesota Twins by going even longer without giving up a hit, before allowing his first one late in the contest.
He electrified the league and earned an All-Star nod because of it. Now, it sounds like he could return to a big league mound on Friday, even if it is in an abbreviated setting. The Brewers are 76-44. They've found ways to win games without Misiorowski. Now, they are going to get even better. The Brewers have built a roster that can sustain hits left and right. Injuries -- specifically pitching -- have plagued the team all season. But, they arguably have more depth than any other team in the majors right now. That's why they were able to trade Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale away without impacting the big league roster in any way.
The Brewers are thriving right now and if Misiorowski makes the start on Friday night, they immediately become a better team.
More MLB: Sal Frelick Has Message For Brewers Fans